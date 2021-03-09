Runoff appears bleak, NRCS reports

With only about a month left in the snow pack accumulation season, spring runoff conditions appear bleak without substantial late season storms, the March water supply outlook report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service stated.
The current La Niña weather pattern has held off precipitation in Colorado, especially in the southern region for much of the winter.
Overall the state ended February with only 85 percent of median snowpack.
The most recent climate models by the Climate Prediction Center call for La Niña to hold on through March, with a 60 percent chance of a transition to neutral between April and June.
In the Arkansas River basin snowpack is below normal at 90 percent of median. Precipitation for February was 95 percent of average, bringing water year-to-date precipitation to 84 percent of average.
Reservoir storage for the basin at the end of February was 67 percent of average compared 68 percent in January and 94 percent last year.
Of continuing concern is the effect of dry conditions before the start of water year 2021.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said those conditions “led to dry soil moisture conditions and the expectation is that snowmelt runoff will produce lower volumes than would commonly be observed with a similar snowpack.”
The National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln, shows Chaffee County to currently be in severe drought conditions.
The Climate Prediction Center’s U.S. seasonal drought outlook shows drought conditions for most of the western states, including Colorado, is forecast to persist through May.
