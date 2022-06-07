Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo will celebrate 101 years of entertainment Saturday and Sunday.
The action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
Collegiate Peaks Rodeo began as a yearly event in 1921, when Chaffee County locals would compete against each other for fun and sport. Now the event has grown to become recognized on the national level with entries from across America and from other countries.
“I remember way back when it was more local entries than worldwide; my memories are of when it was a local rodeo,” Rodeo Committee President Jan Johnson said.
The rodeo is hosted by the nonprofit Collegiate Peaks Stampede Inc., a member of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association.
Among the many competitions will be bareback riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and break-away roping. For young competitors there will be mutton busting, junior bull-riding half scramble and several games to play during the rodeo.
Included with the activities and events, food vendors will be available offering refreshments and entrees to rodeo-goers.
“I’m excited for the upcoming rodeo,” returning competitor Sadie Shake said. “I have been competing in the rodeo since I was about 12 or 13 and have actually ridden four different horses in it.”
“I’m excited to compete at a rodeo closer to home,” returning competitor Jase Staudt said, “I remember competing in the mutton busting when I was 4 or 5 years old.”
Along with Shake and Staudt, Johnson said she expects plenty of big-name contestants competing as well.
“We’re hoping for another big year with a good group of contestants and a stadium full of spectators,” Johnson said.
Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 6 and younger. Advance tickets are available for $12/$8 at TBK Bank and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
