A kayaker found the body of Derek Pulos, 60, of Salida Sept. 5 in the Arkansas River in Florence.
Laura Allen, Fremont County chief deputy coroner, said the cause of death was blunt force injuries, from the impact with the river.
“Our office, of course, had been looking for (Pulos) since June, so we had a pretty good suspicion it was him when we got (to the scene),” Allen said. They tentatively identified him from his jewelry, and forensic experts in El Paso County officially identified him on Thursday, she said.
Pulos had been missing since June 21, when he lost control of his motorcycle and went into the river near Parkdale.
The Mountain Mail previously reported that Pulos was hit by a car. Allen said Colorado State Patrol reported he was driving his motorcycle at about 95 mph when he lost control, bounced off a vehicle, went over the guardrail and into the river. He died upon impact with the river, Allen said.
His body was found in the evening of Sept. 5, so rescue crews extracted him the following morning. The effort was collaborative between the coroner's office and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area rangers, Allen said.
His family was officially notified by Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller the morning of Sept. 6.
