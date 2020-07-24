The art of mixed media collage artist Conrad Nelson is intended to tell a story, her story.
After exploring other forms such as printmaking, photography, drawing, painting and sculpture, Conrad returned to the art form to create pieces that are biographical in nature.
The content for her work includes old family photographs, English and foreign text, stamps, past art work and other materials and images that have significance for her.
Texture, pattern and color are essential, she said. So many pieces include beads, sewing and other items.
Conrad’s journey to becoming an artist took many years.
After a career in banking in Philadelphia, where she took courses at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Fleisher School of Art, Conrad returned to college to major in sociology. While there, she took one elective art course which changed her whole direction.
After graduating from Franklin and Marshall College, Conrad went on to get a degree in fine arts from Millersville University, and took drawing and reportage instruction from artist and illustrator David Passalacqua of Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute.
She moved to Colorado where she is now a practicing and exhibiting artist all over Colorado.
She has shown her work locally many times in Salida and Buena Vista.
Conrad’s work is on display at Salida Regional Library through Aug. 31.
