Salida City Council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an emergency ordinance increasing the taxes on short-term rentals, in accordance with the results of the November election, during its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The ordinance will increase the licensing tax to $1,000 per year for a short-term rental business and increase the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals to $15 per bedroom per night.
The action is an emergency ordinance so it can take effect before Jan. 1.
Another final reading and public hearing, on a modification to the development plan for the Salida Crossings planned development, will also take place.
The project was originally a three-building, 122-unit mixed-use project at 1520 E. U.S. 50, formerly the Town & Country Chevrolet dealership.
The project, which was originally headed by Duane Cozart, was purchased by BV Investments of Murphy, Texas, and is represented locally by Bernard Weber.
The new development will reduce the mixed-use buildings to two, reduce the heights of the mixed-use buildings and reduce the overall units from 122 to 92, which will include 72 condominium units within the mixed-use buildings and 20 new townhouses across the back of the lot.
There is also a resolution approving the new subdivision plan for Salida Crossings.
Council will vote on a resolution to approve filling empty seats on the Salida Planning Commission.
Regular member David Haynes resigned his seat, and alternate Laura Atwood has moved outside the city and also resigned.
Current alternate Aaron Drewingson has expressed interest in moving into a regular seat, and council interviewed Dan Bush for one of the two empty alternate seats, if Drewingson is moved.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An amendment to the city’s operations budget approving overruns in the wastewater fund budget of $339,000.
• A resolution conveying the Salida Community Center property to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., as approved by the November election ballot.
• A resolution approving and adopting the 2023 fee schedule, increasing monthly water rates and increasing pool membership and access passes by 10 percent.
• A resolution authorizing the city administrator to enter into a commercial lease agreement for 323 First St. with Salida Bottling Company, increasing the lease rate on the parking lot by $2,200 per month to $4,000.
• First reading and setting a public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 13, Article 3 of the municipal code concerning customer class and definition of accessory dwelling units in regards to water and wastewater fees, rates and charges.
