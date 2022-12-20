Salida City Council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an emergency ordinance increasing the taxes on short-term rentals, in accordance with the results of the November election, during its meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The ordinance will increase the licensing tax to $1,000 per year for a short-term rental business and increase the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals to $15 per bedroom per night.

