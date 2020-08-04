SunFest returns to Riverside Park

After a long delay, the annual SunFest concert will be held at Riverside Park Friday and Saturday during FIBArk weekend.
Organizer and Rok Skool director Trevor “Bones” Davis, said the annual concert is usually held in the spring on the last day of school but his year it was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions..
“This year it’s closer to the first day of school,” Davis said.
About 80 performers are scheduled to hit the Riverside Park Salida Rotary Amphitheater stage between Friday and Saturday, Davis said.
Both concerts are free, but audience members must be registered with Salida Recreation in order to enter the concert venue.
Only 175 audience members will be allowed into park seating areas at a time.
Davis said social distancing and sanitizing protocols will be followed:
• Masks must be worn even though the event is outside and in family groups.
• Temperatures will be taken.
• Six foot distancing will be observed by performers and there will be circles painted on the grass to denote family group seating areas.
• Microphones and instruments will be sanitized between performances.
Performers are busy cramming in rehearsal time since the studio in the basement of the Salida Community Center just opened with COVID-19 precautions in place.
The studio just received a certificate of safe business from Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom and Davis said the kids have all been practicing feverishly to get ready for SunFest.
The studio has been closed since March 12 and Davis said it has been a very lonely place to be without the energy of all the kids who play music there.
“Having them in the studio to rehearse for this event has been cathartic for all the performers and myself as well.” Davis said.
Luke Regan, who plays guitar with Junior Varsity Rok Skool band Train Wreck said he’s “slightly terrified” about Friday’s gig because the band hasn’t had much time to practice in person, although he’s been playing guitar pretty regularly throughout the summer.
“I’m hoping we don’t live up to our name on Friday night,” he said.
Davis said, “The folks at the city and Chaffee County Public Health have been awesome partnering with Articipate and Rok Skool to bring the only performance in Riverside Park this summer to this awesome community and the family and friends of the performers.
“It will mean the world to all of the musicians to be able to showcase all the work they put in to their performances up until this insidious disease put a halt to their musical collaborations,” he said.
He said he is grateful to the City of Salida, Articipate, Pinon Real Estate Group, Heart of the Rockies Radio, The Mixing Bowl, Su Casa, Salida Rotary Club, Salida Council for the Arts, High Country Bank and DSI Construction for supporting SunFest and contributing the $12,000 it will take to put the spectacle on stage.
Friday’s line-up features Rok Skool bands:
5-5:30 p.m. – Rookies Rok Skool “Late Again”
5:35-5:55 p.m. – Collegiate Rok Skool
6:00-6:45 p.m. – Junior Varsity Rok Skool “Train Wreck”
6:55-7:25 p.m. – Varsity Rok Skool “Halfway Descent”
7:35-8:20 p.m. – Ladies’ Rok Skool “Bitter Sweet”
8:35-10 p.m. – Collegiate Rok Skool “KneeOn”
Saturday’s performances feature marimba, drumming and dancing:
6-6:15 p.m. – River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe
6:15-6:45 p.m. – Wooden Raindrops
7-7:45 p.m. – Wooden Rain Marimba Ensemble
7:45-8 p.m. – River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe
8-8:15 p.m. – Wooden Raindrops Youth Marimba
8:20-9:30 p.m. – Wooden Rain Marimba Ensemble
Salida Circus will perform during both shows.
Both concerts will be professionally filmed in a multi-camera format and will be broadcast on the Salida Rok Skool YouTube Channel at a later date Davis said.
To register to attend SunFest shows visit salidarec.com and click on the events link.
