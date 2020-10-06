by Mountain Mail Staff
Buena Vista and the Central Colorado UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) Club will be hosting a groundbreaking celebration for the new drone flying park at 11 a.m. Thursday at the southeast corner of the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, CR 321.
“This is not only a physical groundbreaking, but is groundbreaking in the UAS industry as the first municipality to provide a dedicated place where pilots of all skills and abilities can fly legally and safely,” the club said in an email. “The Club acknowledges our fantastic sponsors, without whom this and other community achievements would not be possible.
“Anderson Law Group, Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District, TNL Aviation and Our Town Medicalhave provided financial support, while Rocky Mountain Lumber & Hardware and Buena Vista True Value Hardware have offered inkind support as well. We are grateful to these great Arkansas Valley businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.