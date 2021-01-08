KHEN Community Radio’s “Pack the Backpack” program got a $600 boost during the virtual Salida Soup No. 61 Dec. 17.
Salida’s community radio station is providing a bag of nonperishable food to local kids experiencing food insecurity.
Packs are distributed Fridays at the KHEN studios, 123 E. Third St.
KHEN executive director Chris Vann advised that more than 37 percent of Coloradans are struggling to afford food during the pandemic, an increase of 26 percent from a year ago. Families and people of color have been hit the most, according to Vann.
“Reduced services at schools and the closure of school districts throughout Colorado has meant the loss of free and reduced-price school meals for more than 350,000 students,” Vann said. “Studies show lack of adequate nutrition in childhood can have long-term impacts on health and well-being long into adulthood.”
For more information on the Pack the Backpack program, log on to khen.org or to learn more about Salida Soup, log on to salidasoup.org.
Salida Soup, a monthly program created by the Partnership for Community Action has assisted a variety of local organizations or individuals and their projects in the Upper Arkansas River Valley since 2015.
Salida Soup No. 62 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 21. The January Soup is reserved each year for the program itself. Funds raised go for program-related expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.