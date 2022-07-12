Cowboy poet Mike Booth will appear for a performance and book signing from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Mary Leslie Art Studio & Gallery, 148B E. First St. in Salida.
Booth is the author of “A Cowboy Remembers: Western, Religious & Patriotic Poetry.” A press release described the book as “one man’s journey through life expressing his admiration of the cowboy through verse.”
Booth not only writes of the cowboy life but has lived it as well. He owned a horse ranch in Ocala, Florida, for many years and participated in cowboy sports including team roping and showing, reining and cutting horses.
Booth said his poems were inspired by the things he learned and through stories heard from many of the people with whom he became friends. “Along the way, it was the real cowboys who taught me the ways of the cowboy,” he said.
In addition to being a published author, Booth is a professional auctioneer, an expert in fine jewelry and a musician.
