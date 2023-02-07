Courtney Sievers with Magellan Strategies spoke about a 2022 post-election and home rule survey Magellan conducted during a Salida City Council work session Monday night.
Sievers said they talked to 534 registered voters in and around Salida.
Respondents were asked opening questions about their thoughts on affordable housing, and residents from outside the city were only asked about measure 6A, regarding funding of the Chaffee Housing Authority, as it was a countywide election question.
Residents of Salida were also asked about measures 2A, 2B and 2D, as well as their thoughts on a possible future ballot question about home rule.
The first general question was “Do you think local governments should play an active role in providing affordable housing solutions for their year-round residents?”
Of the total respondents, 53 percent said definitely yes, 19 percent said probably yes, 13 percent said definitely not, and 12 percent said probably not. Only 3 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.
The second question was “Do you think the affordable housing initiatives and programs in the Salida area are effective in addressing the problem or not?”
A majority, 67 percent, said no, with 35 percent saying definitely not and 32 percent saying probably not. Only 2 percent said yes definitely, while 22 percent said somewhat yes. Nine percent were unsure or had no opinion.
When asked their thoughts about ballot issue 2A, Sievers said the common themes of those who voted for it were “the tax is on short-term rentals, and they should be paying taxes similar to a business,” “because I don’t have to pay, but it will help people who work here in Salida” and “we must do something for those that are vital (teachers, fire, police) to be able to live in the area.”
Comments from those against 2A were “the fee is too big for short-term rentals,” “do not want higher taxes,” “government should not be involved in housing” and “do not believe the funding will actually help provide affordable housing.”
When asked about 2B, which increased the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals from $4.82 per night to $15 per night, those who voted in favor said, “the tax is on short-term rentals and lodging which I won’t have to pay but it will help with affordable housing,” “short-term rentals should be taxed similar to business” and “affordable housing is necessary.”
Those who voted against said “pay enough taxes already,” “way too high for a per-room tax on rentals,” “shouldn’t all fall on short-term rental owners” and “do not believe the funding will actually help provide affordable housing.”
Both 2A and 2B passed in November.
On the topic of ballot issue 2D, regarding Salida Bottling Company project approval, those who voted in favor made statements like, “believed the project would help Salida with housing and business,” “liked the design” and “a step in the right direction.”
Those who were against 2D said “should not help developers,” “zoning should not be adjusted, comments on height of building” and “confusion on exactly what the project was.”
2D did not pass.
When asked about county-wide ballot issue 6A, which would increase property tax to help pay for the Chaffee Housing Authority, an issue that failed at the ballot, those in favor talked about “the need of affordable housing in the area,” “seems like a good way to help affordable housing, a committee specific to housing” and “this will actually help.”
Those who voted against it said they thought taxes were too high already and it wasn’t clear on where the money will go and how it will be spent.
After considering that 2A and 2B passed while 2D and 6A failed, respondents were asked their thoughts about how Salida and Chaffee County should address affordable housing. Some common themes were that there needs to be a long-term plan on how to spend the money, educate the public on what the plan would include and focus on resident needs, not tourists.
When asked if Salida should create a dedicated funding source for affordable housing, 37 percent said there should be no tax increase, 26 percent said there should be a modest sales tax increase, 23 percent said there should be a modest property tax increase, and 14 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.
The survey also asked how much Salida voters knew about changing from a statutory rule to a home rule city. Only 15 percent said they were very familiar, while 26 percent said somewhat familiar, 23 percent said not too familiar, 33 said not familiar at all, and 3 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.
When asked their thoughts, based on what they currently knew about home rule, 27 percent were favorable to changing, 35 percent were unfavorable, and 38 percent had no opinion.
Sievers said respondents were told the following statement: “The first step in changing the form of government from statutory to home rule is a ballot question. The ballot question asks voters to approve or reject the formation of a Home Rule Charter Commission. In that same election and on the same ballot, voters will also be asked to vote for residents to serve on the Home Rule Charter Commission.
“Knowing this information, if an election was held today, would you vote yes to approve the formation of a Home Rule Charter Commission and select members to serve on that commission, or would you vote no and reject it?”
In responding to that question, 30 percent said they would approve it, 38 percent said they would reject a home rule ballot question, and 32 percent said they were undecided.
Respondents were given more information, such as how “Salida residents are given greater authority to create laws unique to Salida rather then having a ‘one size fits all’ statewide statutory system,” “that more than 90 percent of Colorado residents live in a home rule community” and that under home rule, Salida must still abide by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights amendment.
Asked their thoughts now that they know more about home rule, 47 percent said they would approve it, 36 percent said they would reject it, and 17 percent said they were still undecided.
The largest number of people for home rule, at 62 percent, were people who have lived in the area less than 10 years, while those who said they were born here said, at 84 percent, they would reject home rule.
Mayor Dan Shore said after the presentation that he found the information very helpful, and when it comes to a home rule question, it has to come from a “grassroots” movement, from the people, but he felt the time for such a ballot question wasn’t right. He also said he had heard from former council members that push for home rule needs to come from the community.
Sievers said it was clear that a lot of education was needed.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she thought it was clear that people didn’t know what home rule is, but she didn’t think the push for it was going to come from them.
Councilman Harald Kasper agreed that people were not informed, that it is difficult to change the information level of regular citizens, and the council has a responsibility to give voters another chance to vote on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.