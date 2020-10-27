Winter shelters for men, women and families who are experiencing homelessness are scheduled to open on Nov. 1.
The shelter for men is located at 346 G St., The Lighthouse, in the Caring and Sharing building.
The shelter for women, new this year, will be at the First Christian Church located at 302 Fourth Street.
Both shelters will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, through the end of April, and can house up 10 people.
Families will be lodged in local motels with limits on length of stay.
Basic information about the shelters include:
• Sleeping pads, sleeping bags, pillows and blankets are provided by the shelter staff.
• To be admitted, clients will have to pass a background check.
• No drugs, alcohol or weapons are allowed on the premises.
• Oversight will be provided by paid nightly staff.
Contact Tom Abbot at 719-539-6422, tom@salidapresbyterian.org, or Mike Orrill, 719-221-5418, morrill@chaffeecounty.org with questions.
