Chaffee County Commissioners will consider a resolution to support an application to Get Outdoors Colorado for the All Lands Camping Accelerator and Chaffee Recreation Adopters Projects through Envision, as presented by Cindy Williams at their Tuesday meeting.
The commissioners will also consider a contract with Dude Solutions for a SmartGov system for management of licenses and permits.
In other business the commissioners will consider:
• An extension of Resolution 2021-34 to suspend acceptance and scheduling of any land use application for vacating right of ways in the townsite of Nathrop.
• Review the county meetings calendar for remainder of 2021.
• Resolution 2021-69 approving a plat amendment pursuant to Section 5.2.3.I of the Chaffee County Land Use Code for Lot 1 of the Vista Sawatch Major Subdivision.
• Resolution 2021-70, an amendment to resolution 2020-63, approving the conceptual and final planned development plan and major subdivision sketch, preliminary and final plat for High County Village.
• Buena Vista Library Board of Trustees candidates nominations.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Participation online may be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
