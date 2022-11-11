Despite the fact that thousands of votes had yet to be counted in Park County as of Wednesday morning, the 4,467 votes that had been tabulated and recorded tell an interesting story.
True to form, across the board, Republican candidates fared extremely well among Park County voters in both local and statewide races. In fact, as of Wednesday morning at press time, every race except the District 3 commissioner’s race, totaling 16 races in all, leaned decidedly in favor of Republican candidates.
In the District 3 commissioner’s race, Democrat Ashley Girodo held a 2,184-2,182 lead over Republican Dave Wissel with about half of the anticipated total votes counted.
Regardless of the eventual outcome of the commissioner’s race, the Girodo-Wissel contest stands as a glaring exception to the rule when compared to other races where Republican candidates appear headed for a clean sweep among Park County voters.
The U.S. senatorial race between Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O’Dea, for example, had the Republican on top in Park County, 2,383-2,004 as of Wednesday morning.
Park County voters were also leaning toward Republican candidates in the 7th Congressional District contest between Democrat Brittany Pettersen and Republican Erik Aadland, where Aadland held a 2,344-1,955 advantage Wednesday morning.
Even Democrat and sitting Gov. Jared Polis, who made a number of visits to Park County prior to Tuesday’s elections, trailed Republican Heidi Ganahl, 2313-2,111, as of early morning Wednesday.
In local races, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, Park County Coroner David Kintz, Jr., Park County Clerk and Recorder candidate Milena “Mel” Kassel, Park County Treasurer candidate Amy Flint, Park County Assessor Monica Jones (unopposed) and Park County Surveyor Jack Kirby (unopposed), all of whom ran on Republican tickets, appear headed for victories.
Early results regarding local ballot issues also reflected a conservative tone, as ballot issues 1A, 1B, 1C and 4A were all on an apparent path to rejection as of Wednesday.
Ballot issue 1A, pertaining to the issue of funding for the sheriff’s office through a sales tax, was failing Wednesday morning by a 2,273-2,101 margin.
Ballot issue 4A, which proposed a bond for improvement of facilities within the Platte Canyon School District, also looked dead in the water Wednesday morning with 857 voters in favor of the measure and 1,345 opposed.
Ballot question 1C, which proposed increasing term limits for commissioners from two to three terms, was overwhelmingly unpopular and failing by a huge margin Wednesday morning, 3,945-374.
The only exception among local ballot issues was 6A, which proposed a mill levy to support the North-West Fire Protection District. Early results indicated that 6A would likely succeed, as 488 voters had voted to approve the measure and 254 had voted against it.
Stay tuned for complete results and in-depth analysis of the 2022 General Election in the Nov. 18 edition of The Flume.
