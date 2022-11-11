Despite the fact that thousands of votes had yet to be counted in Park County as of Wednesday morning, the 4,467 votes that had been tabulated and recorded tell an interesting story.

True to form, across the board, Republican candidates fared extremely well among Park County voters in both local and statewide races. In fact, as of Wednesday morning at press time, every race except the District 3 commissioner’s race, totaling 16 races in all, leaned decidedly in favor of Republican candidates.

