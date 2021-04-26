A different kind of year – Ark-Valley Humane Society reports 2020 numbers

Ark-Valley Humane Society celebrated 29 years sheltering and caring for homeless pets in 2020, but it was a different kind of year for the county’s only animal shelter.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter closed its doors to the public in March 2020 and shifted operations to foster-based and contactless services.
The pandemic restricted what the human population could do for animals, and the organization had to “think outside the box” not only to continue to provide care for homeless animals, but keep those who had a home with their owners.
During the year, 414 animals were received by the shelter.
Of those, four were humanely euthanized for severe medical or behavioral reasons, 176 animals were reunited with their families, and 241 animals were adopted.
Return-to-owner rates for strays were 84 percent for dogs and 15 percent for cats.
One of the adaptations of the facility was placing as many animals as possible in foster care rather than keeping them at the shelter.
The move was made to provide a safe environment for animals and to relieve pressure on eight staff members and 10 board members. Staff, board and 60 volunteers had to abide by COVID-19 precautions at the facility. Volunteers donated 744 hours during this time.
The shelter reported 165 animals were cared for in 57 foster homes over the year, many of them being adopted.
The adoption process had to be rethought due to restrictions and was accomplished by meetings with animals and other steps being arranged via phone and email.
Amber van Leuken, executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society, said they didn’t see the reworked process as a detraction for adopting.
Early on during the spring 2020 shutdown, the shelter discontinued transferring animals from other facilities.
In 2020, of the 421 animals sheltered, 77 percent of cats and 85 percent of dogs originated in Chaffee County.
The average length of stay per animal at the shelter was 13 days in 2020.
In addition to fostering pets, the shelter also increased its “safety net” programs by offering a community pet food and supply pantry that served 579 pets in 2020 and by offering pet boarding for families in crisis.
AVHS held several pet food and supply drives throughout the year as a way of helping people in need with pet care.
The shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter program for owned pets and feral cats facilitated 227 surgeries
The in-house spay and neuter program facilitated 133 surgeries of shelter animals in 2020.
Pet owners took advantage of reduced or no-cost microchipping for 22 owned pets.
All 241 dogs and cats adopted from the shelter were spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and were microchipped before leaving the shelter.
Moving forward, van Leuken said Ark-Valley Humane Society would like to keep as foster based as possible.
“We’re finding it’s better for animals and is working well operationally, although we still have animals in the building for health issues and waiting for foster placement,” she said.
She said the shelter will continue to adjust and respond to the changing needs of the community and animal population.
Currently the organization is looking to build up the volunteers program again as restrictions loosen and the facility expects to care for more animals this summer.
Volunteering can be as simple as cleaning cat spaces and walking dogs.
“It’s great for people to spend time with animals,” van Leuken said.
The facility accepts volunteers as young as 12 years old with a volunteering parent or guardian.
To volunteer, visit www.ark-valley.org and click on the “get involved” link to apply.
