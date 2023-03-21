VA, Rep. Pettersen reach out to rural veterans

Liesl Hammond, veterans service officer for Chaffee County, left, receives a certificate of appreciation from Michael Kilmer, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System direct, for her support for VA resource fairs and town halls and her work supporting veterans in accessing resources. “She is on the ground,” Kilmer said. “She’s helping us be part of the community, and she keeps us honest.” 

 Courtesy photo

The Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System’s Veteran Resource Fair, hosted Thursday at Buena Vista’s American Legion post, attracted around 100 local veterans seeking information and assistance in registering for VA services and benefits.

“This is the first resource fair the VA has held in Buena Vista, and they’ll have more,” said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Director Heather Rupska, who is a veteran herself. “It’s been really exciting being around all the veterans. … We have people at the VA in positions of authority who really do care and are trying to make it better and easier for veterans to take advantage of services.”

