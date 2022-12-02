Central Colorado Conservancy announced it has purchased 110 acres along the upper Arkansas River as a third phase of establishment of the Arkansas River Community Preserve (ARC Preserve).
The ARC Preserve includes the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve previously acquired by Central Colorado Conservancy, according to a press release.
The new acquisitions grew the ARC Preserve to a total 271 acres with more than 2 miles of Arkansas River frontage.
A conservation easement has been placed on the preserve and is held by Colorado Open Lands, and a public access easement is held and will be managed by Lake County.
Public access to the property for activities such as hiking and fishing will open in a year or so, once a management plan is approved that will balance recreational uses with wildlife habitat protection. Until the management plan is in place, public access is not permitted.
“Central Colorado Conservancy is thrilled to bring Phase 3 of the preserve to completion. The conservancy along with our partners at Colorado Open Lands and Lake County as well as our funders have protected important wetlands and habitat for local wildlife, including bighorn sheep, elk, beaver and many bird species,” said Wendy McDermott, executive director of Central Colorado Conservancy.
“It is a real achievement to put 18 separate parcels back together to create this preserve, starting with the Andrick family’s land and now comprising nearly the entire stretch of canyon from Hayden Meadows, almost to Granite,” said Ben Lenth, senior project manager, Colorado Open Lands.
“Everyone who has driven between Leadville and Buena Vista passes right through it for over 2 miles, and we can celebrate that this land will always be available for wildlife and for people to enjoy,” Lenth said.
“The preserve stands as a powerful example of long term land use planning coming to fruition. … This landscape, with so much natural and historical value, will forever be protected for the benefit of our community,” Lake County Commissioner Sarah Mudge said.
The Arkansas River Community Preserve, which includes the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve, was made possible by grants from Great Outdoors Colorado, the California Gulch Superfund Site Natural Resource Damages Recovery Fund and private donations.
“The Arkansas River Community Preserve is the impressive result of over a decade of collaboration and perseverance,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller.
The 271 acres of conserved land, including 2 miles of Arkansas River riverfront, connects to existing public lands including three Colorado Parks and Wildlife state wildlife areas, Bureau of Land Management lands and San Isabel National Forest. Both the Top of the Rockies and Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byways run along the river adjacent to the land as well.
As Colorado experiences significant population growth and pressures, it is critical to protect wildlife habitat corridors like this from development while it is still possible, to benefit the public now and into the future, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.