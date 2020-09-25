U.S. equities ended higher Thursday after a back-and-forth trading session.
Utilities performed best, while health care was the worst performer.
Initial jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 19 were slightly up from consensus estimates and remain about four times pre-pandemic levels.
UnitedHealth is reportedly in talks to purchase DivvyDose, an online pharmacy startup.
Treasury yields remained mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $4.80 to $1,873.20, and crude oil prices rose 32 cents to $40.25 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.4 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.66 percent.
