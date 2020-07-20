Drivers suffers serious injury in U.S. 50 wreck

A 24-year-old male driver suffered serious injury after crashing a Suburban into a semi-truck at 10:27 a.m. Friday at mile marker 225 on U.S. 50.
The wreck temporarily closed the highway about 7 miles east of Salida.
The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Gary Cutler said.
The driver was taken to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida and later flown to Colorado Springs for care.
Cutler said they weren’t releasing the driver’s name because of the extent of injuries.
The Suburban caused the crash, Cutler said, but didn’t know if he received a citation or not.
The semi-truck driver, Marc Winger, 61, didn’t suffer any injuries in the wreck.
Both vehicles, however, had to be towed away from the scene.
Cutler said he didn’t know where the drivers were from.
The highway was closed because of the crash, but it reopened at 12:05 p.m. on Friday.
