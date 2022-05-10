Salida School board member Jeannie Peters announced she is stepping down from that position.
She was re-elected in November to the school board seat she has held since 2017.
A recent family illness has taken precedence, and Peters said she decided she needs to be present for that family member and can’t do both.
She said she has enjoyed her time on the board, but “I choose my family.”
Peters’ resignation will be considered as part of the consent agenda at today’s board meeting.
