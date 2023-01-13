2022 was a year of changes, controversy and another year of COVID-19 in Salida and Chaffee County.
The major new stories of the year included legal proceedings, new hope for those in crisis, the evolution of businesses and events and the vagaries of Mother Nature.
Part one of this three part story ran in the Tuesday Jan. 10 edition.
Seven Peaks moves to Villa Grove
After canceling the 2021 Seven Peaks concert in Chaffee County, concert promoter Live Nation moved the weekend music festival out of The Meadows in Buena Vista to a field just outside the tiny town of Villa Grove in Saguache County.
Saguache County commissioners approved the concert at its new venue March 7.
At the time Live Nation estimated a concert attendance of 20,000 in the town of approximately 230. The estimate would have more than tripled the population of the county for the weekend.
The Sept. 3-5 concert weekend ended up with about 13,000 attendees camped out at the venue.
Law enforcement including Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol ensured U.S. 285 remained open to through traffic throughout the weekend.
The only major incident at the concert venue was the wreck of a utility vehicle in a field, which caused four people to be ejected and injured.
The wreck occurred before the concert started on Friday evening.
Victims were transported to San Luis Valley and Heart of the Rockies regional medical centers for treatment.
Torrential rain in Poncha Springs floods businesses
A torrential rain Aug. 9 brought at least 2 inches of precipitation in less than an hour and caused flash flooding in Poncha Springs, affecting several businesses.
The heavy rain brought about 18 inches of water to the parking lot at the brand-new Colorado Outpost store and left about 3 inches of water in the building.
Neighbors and friends of the Love family, owners of the business and building, pitched in to help dry out the inside of the store overnight, and the store was able to open for business as usual the next morning.
At one point, 20 people were helping to dispose of the water and dry the floor.
Other businesses hit by the flood waters included Mountain Sports Haus, which experienced soggy carpets in the back of the ski rental area, and Poncha Pub, next door, where a newly laid sand base for the outdoor seating area was all but washed away.
A check of flow levels on the Arkansas River at Wellsville showed a sharp rise in riverflow rising from 699 cubic feet per second at 9 p.m. to 1,080 cfs at 11 p.m. and back down to 700 cfs by midnight that night.
Patio Pancake Place sells
It was the end of an era as Patio Pancake Place was sold by longtime owners Jean Edwards and her family.
The Butterfield family established the restaurant in 1964.
The restaurant then served breakfast, lunch and dinner and had an outdoor patio area and a drive-through.
The Butterfields sold the business to Edwards and her husband, George R. “Ed” Edwards, in 1976.
Four generations of the Edwards family worked at the restaurant, a fixture on U.S. 50 during the 46 years the family ran the business.
Ed Edwards died in August 2019, but the family continued to run the restaurant.
New owner Andre Harris took over the business in September, changing the name to Romeo’s Pancake at the Edwards family’s request.
Salida voters reject Salida Bottling Co. project
City decisions regarding variances for a proposed housing development at the old Salida Bottling Plant property at First Street and the Monarch Spur Trail prompted an outcry from Salida residents.
Salida City Council approved a major impact review for a 16-lot subdivision on a 0.6-acre parcel at 323 W. First St. in May.
After approval of the project, a citizen referendum against the project was filed.
The petition, with 256 signatures, was submitted to Salida City Council in June. The city then had the option of reversing its decision or putting the question on the November ballot.
The issue was placed on the ballot and defeated by voters 1,778 to 1,443.
Opponents of the project expressed concerns about the multiple variances requested by the developer of the project, such as increasing building height, decreased setbacks and decreased parking requirements.
To offset variance requests, the developer had agreed to add an additional housing unit, making a quarter of the 16 proposed units meet the city’s inclusive housing requirements.
The third and final part of this story will run in the Tuesday edition.
