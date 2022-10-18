Wreaths Across America, which aims to lay a wreath on every U.S. veteran’s final resting place around the world, is coming back to Salida and surrounding areas for its 2022 campaign.
The local Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is chairing the project along with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League in seeking wreath sponsorships.
To promote the project, the DAR has secured a traveling mobile exhibit to be at the Salida Walmart parking lot from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday. The interactive exhibit includes short films and stories about U.S. military branches.
The second year of Wreaths Across America is expected to surpass last year’s laying of more than 500 wreaths in and around the Salida, Poncha Springs, Howard and Cotopaxi area cemeteries, a press release reported.
Organizers expect about 1,200 wreaths will need sponsorship to cover the local cemeteries.
Sponsoring a single wreath costs $15, with other sponsorships of two wreaths for $30, five for $75 and 10 for $150. Donations of any amount are acceptable and will be combined with other sponsorships to get the most wreaths possible from sponsorships received. For every two wreaths sponsored, the organization will get a free wreath.
To participate and sponsor a wreath, call Karen Lasher at 719-539-0777 or send a check made out to Wreaths Across America to WAA c/o Barb Smith 8380 County Road 144, Salida, CO 81201.
Local residents also can volunteer for the laying of the wreaths ceremony at Fairview Cemetery at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. All individuals and groups are welcome to assist. More information will be provided closer to the event.
