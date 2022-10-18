Wreaths Across America, which aims to lay a wreath on every U.S. veteran’s final resting place around the world, is coming back to Salida and surrounding areas for its 2022 campaign.

The local Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is chairing the project along with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League in seeking wreath sponsorships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.