Dr. Ben Hill fills school board at-large seat

The Salida school board appointed Dr. Ben Hill, a local veterinarian, to the at-large director seat recently vacated by Jeannie Peters.
Two candidates applied for the seat, and both were interviewed by the board, minus board President Joe Smith and board member Matt Hobbs, during a work session Tuesday that preceded the board’s regular meeting.
The other candidate, Paul Brackmann, currently an educator at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, who has applied for teaching positions within the district, decided to back out of contention for the seat since his future within the district is unsure.
If Brackmann were to be selected for a teaching post, he would then be ineligible to serve on the school board.
Hill told the board his three priorities were school security – he favors a fortification model that would include one secured entrance per building, perhaps equipped with metal detectors; technology abuse – he thinks there is too much reliance on tech and too much time spent in front of screens; and leadership – he brought up concerns about communication between school leadership and the community following last fall’s incident at Salida High School.
Board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit said the district has been limited as to what it can share with the public due to the ongoing legal proceedings against former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.
The board made two other appointments Tuesday as part of its consent agenda: Former Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell was officially appointed district assistant superintendent, and Michelle Saab, former Denver Public Schools director of growth and performance and cultural learning, was hired to fill the principal position at SMS.
Also approved as part of the consent agenda was the new graduation requirements, which will apply to incoming freshmen.
The new requirements raise the number of credit hours from 24 to 28 and add completion of a proficiency exam in math and English in order to earn a high school diploma.
In other business the board discussed the intergovernmental agreement with Salida Police Department regarding the position of school resource officer as both entities consider expectations for the position.
