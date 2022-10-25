Medieval music, dancing mermaids and swordplay were among the experiences visitors could enjoy Saturday in Alpine Park at the inaugural Fantasy Faire.
Home to dragons, fairies, elves and a host of other colorful characters and creatures, the Fantasy Faire was a celebration of fantasy and folklore. Organizer Nate Calderone, or “Caldergnome,” of Naters Art said he came up with the idea years ago because he wanted to showcase his favorite artists in town. One of the unique aspects of this faire was its local-centricity, with only a couple of the 11 vendors being from out of town, he said.
Activities included a variety of circus acts from Salida Circus and local buskers, a fundraiser for Crest Academy and Horizons Exploratory Academy, tarot readings by Elisa Korf of Cañon City and numerous other vendors.
A stage occupied the basketball court for performances throughout the day: a juggling and acrobatics performance, a Chapman stick performance by David Tipton, Matthew Lannings on guitar/mandolin, a sword demonstration by Salida Creativity Lab, a dance performed by Monarch Madams “mermaids,” a Salida ukulele slow jam and an open mic session.
“I’m enjoying the possibility of having this every year,” said Trevor Pellegrin, dressed as the Forest Elf King in leaves and forest decor. He said he also enjoyed the attention because “hundreds of people ask to take my picture.” Pellegrin won the adult costume contest.
Salida High School sophomore Fisher Holloway-O’Brian, or “Bardicus of no maidens of Bardsville,” adorned a traditional bard’s costume and played a lute for passersby. Holloway-O’Brian said he has been to many Renaissance Faires in Larkspur. “This is nothing like them, but it’s special in its own unique, twisted Salida way. It’s beautifully chaotic.” He said his favorite part of the event was sword combat and fencing. He has been sword fighting since he was 3 or 4 years old but not in the last five years, and he was glad to see he retained some ability.
“I like the idea of this faire being a fantasy faire,” said Justin Critelli, “Troll Goat-eater,” dressed as the troll under the bridge in the “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” along with his wife, Melanie, “Elder Goat.”
“It expands the ways you can approach it, and I don’t have to time travel,” he said. Critelli is a city councilman, and this is his way of supporting the people and culture of his ward, he said.
“It’s about escapism – where dragons seem less perilous than reality. I would take a dragon any day over COVID,” Critelli said.
The Fantasy Faire was sponsored by Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Salida Regional Library, Salida Council for the Arts, Chaffee Printing Center and Salida Creativity Lab.
Three costume contests were held on stage: for adults, couples and kids younger than 18. Pellegrin won the adult category and the Critellis won the couples contest. Winner of the kids’ contest was Elise Keyser, 11, “Gwendolyn the elf princess.” She said she plans on wearing the costume for Halloween. Her sister, Amelie Keyser, “time-traveler,” 15, put together a quick costume to be on stage with her.
“Things went off really well,” Calderone said after the event. He said way more people attended than he expected, particularly during the first four hours. “I’m super grateful for everyone that participated,” he said and mentioned that he especially appreciated seeing everyone dressed up, particularly adults who dressed up even without bringing children.
Calderone said next year there will be a different layout, and plans involve setting up vendors around the basketball court to create the impression of a village, while other parts of the park will have their own attractions for people to explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.