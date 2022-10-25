Medieval music, dancing mermaids and swordplay were among the experiences visitors could enjoy Saturday in Alpine Park at the inaugural Fantasy Faire.

Home to dragons, fairies, elves and a host of other colorful characters and creatures, the Fantasy Faire was a celebration of fantasy and folklore. Organizer Nate Calderone, or “Caldergnome,” of Naters Art said he came up with the idea years ago because he wanted to showcase his favorite artists in town. One of the unique aspects of this faire was its local-centricity, with only a couple of the 11 vendors being from out of town, he said.

