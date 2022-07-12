Pre-Vous offers intimate gathering with brewers

Hard-core lovers of craft beer congregated with 20 select brewers for the Brewers “Pre-Vous,” an intimate gathering Friday night at Salida SteamPlant before Saturday’s Colorado Brewers Rendezvous.
Considered by many to be the “upper level” of beer tasting, Brewers Pre-Vous provided the opportunity for about 120 people to sample new and exotic beers, socialize and learn a bit more about the beers they love and the people who make them.
Because it is a smaller event than the Rendezvous, it has a more refined and personal feeling, Kara Beiswanger of Colorado Springs said.
Salidan Brandyn Parker described the Pre-Vous as a “nice mellow entry to the Rendezvous.”
David Allegrezza, brewer, owner and designer for Something Brewery in Brighton, said most people at the event aren’t there to get drunk but to enjoy the taste of so many kinds of beers.
“My favorite kind of beer is beer I’ve never had,” he said, explaining that he is always seeking something new and different, which is what makes events like this fun for him.
Something Brewery, like other breweries at the event, makes many kinds of experimental beer.
Craft beer is made and tastes different each time, with factors being dependent on location, water source, temperature and pH levels, among others, Allegrezza said.
In his opinion, the perfect beer has multiple stages of flavor, and he considers beer-making an art.
Allegrezza noted that it was harder to set up for the Pre-Vous than the Rendezvous, because there are more exquisite drinks to prepare, but he enjoys the event once it’s running and appreciates that it’s indoors where it’s not as hot.
Another brewer, Nathan Levi of Epic Brewing of Denver, said his favorite part of the Pre-Vous is catching up with industry friends whom he normally doesn’t get to see, and learning new trade tricks from them.
Brewers at the Pre-Vous typically will bring drinks to impress, he said.
He said one of his favorite drinks Friday night was the peanut butter yeti of Great Divide Brewing of Denver.
“This is the upper level,” said Jamie Johnson of Denver. Johnson and his wife, Carla, have been to three or four other beer festivals, but this was their first time attending Salida’s Brewers Rendezvous.
He said the unique pours are what brought him to the event, with a variety of beers he wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise.
