Upper elementary students at Salida Montessori Charter School have spent four months digging into the past of ancient Egypt and learning about its cultural influences.
The months of Egyptian studies culminated at the school’s annual Cultural Fair, where their work was displayed and celebrated by other students in the school and their families, a press release stated.
The elementary students have historically hosted a Cultural Fair each year, but due to the pandemic this was the first Cultural Fair since February 2020.
The event showcases Montessori’s whole-child approach, with students engaged in learning experiences that challenge them academically and with essential hands-on activities.
Assignments were intentionally linked to core subject areas, with students having the freedom to make their own decisions with choosing research topics, creating unique project designs and writing and producing their own plays.
Projects included an individual research topic with a published expository essay and a visual aid; an ancient board game called Senet; building a sarcophagus and writing a historical fiction biography; drawing mural figures using Egyptian canon of proportions; map making of ancient Egypt and surrounding areas; a science experiment mummifying apple slices; and more.
Fourth-grader Rose Lenth said studying ancient Egypt is important “because it’s not about us. Ancient Egyptian culture was different, and I learned so much new information.”
Fifth-grade Zane Bright said he was fascinated with the process of mummification and “how the Egyptians buried their people versus how we do it today because their beliefs were so different.”
The role of women was a strong interest for fifth-grader Lucia Downing, who said, “Did you know that woman pharaohs wore fake beards and wigs?” She said that women did not have as much freedom and had to represent themselves as men to be taken seriously.
Fourth-grader Lian Belonger said the most challenging assignment for him was drawing a map of ancient Egypt and representing its territory in the year 1,450 BCE.
“I didn’t know how to draw a map, so I used a strategy of measuring the map and multiplying by two times bigger on my map,” he said.
Sixth-grader Eli Lewis said, “Diving into the past of ancient Egypt was very interesting and worthwhile. I learned so much about the different parts of culture and how they are similar in ways to our own.”
