The Salida High School boys soccer team started its season Tuesday with a 0-0 draw against Crested Butte.
“Crested Butte was competitive as always,” said head coach Ben Oswald. “They had the better chances to win the match, but we hung with it.”
The Titans outshot Salida and nailed the post on one of their opportunities.
Arguably Salida’s best chance to score came in the second overtime period when a Spartan shot ricocheted off the cross bar. Salida had a couple corner kicks after that, but was unable to score and the game ended scoreless.
“We’ll continue to focus solidifying concepts and really trying to get the less experienced players to be comfortable and in tune with what we’re trying to do as a team,” Oswald said, adding “I’m not disappointed or displeased with today in any way, shape or form.”
The game’s start had to be pushed back slightly because the Titans had bus trouble on their way to Salida. It also snowed on and off during the contest, which was the first high school soccer game for Salida in roughly a year and four months.
Salida will now have one day to prepare for its next contest Thursday at Colorado Springs Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.