The Kids in Kayaks program had to be shut down this spring because of COVID-19 restrictions, but now that the pool has reopened lessons will resume.
Students from Longfellow Elementary, Montessori and Crest Academy were participating in the free, hour-long introductory kayak lessons before they were interrupted by the shutdown required by COVID-19 precautions. FIBArk and Salida Parks and Recreation, however, have rescheduled those sessions from 8:15-9:15 a.m. on Sundays from July 26 – Sept. 13.
“FIBArk is excited that we’re able to continue our Kids in Kayaks program with the cooperation of the aquatic center, following public health guidelines,” said FIBArk board member Alli Gober. “Not only are we continuing the program, with the generous donations received in memory of the late Xaver Wuerfmannsdobler, we’re able to actually expand the program to reach more youth.”
After participating in a pool session, students are welcome to join the FIBArk-sponsored river session to be held in August.
For COVID-19 precautions, students can arrive wearing swimwear, with no need to visit the locker rooms. Masks will need be worn into the pool reception area, and kept with their towel and shoes. Students will wear their masks when they are in the pool reception area, but not in the water. Boats, paddles, pfds and helmets will be sanitized between use.
FIBArk is also limiting the number of boats in the pool to nine total, eight students and one instructor.
Parents can register their student for these free sessions online at the Salida Parks and Recreation website, salidarec.com, by clicking on “Register Online” and then selecting Kids in Kayaks.
Students who missed their spring session will be given priority. Students who received a spring session and would like another session can email Gober at k1wslalom@gmail.com to be placed on a waiting list.
Students who weren’t originally included in the school-based sessions but would like to participate, can also email Gober to be placed on a waiting list.
