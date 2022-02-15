Most Valentine stories are about two people in love. This one is a little different. It’s about a woman’s deep love for a little dog with special needs.
Bebe, a 7-year-old Pomeranian, is owned by Sally Little. He has a relatively rare condition called canine megaesophagus which requires a lot of special care, medication and equipment.
Because food sticks in his esophagus, he must eat in a vertical position, like a baby in a high chair. The special chair is called a Bailey’s Chair because it was developed by owners of Bailey, a German shepherd that had megaesophagus. Bailey’s owners now custom make chairs to fit dogs who need them.
A dog with this problem can’t chew its food. It must flow into the stomach, and then he must sit upright for another 20 minutes after eating to make sure the food has gone down.
“The condition is especially dangerous because if he regurgitates, he could aspirate it into his lungs, causing pneumonia,” Little said.
Little is a single dog parent since her husband, Dale, died four years ago, so Bebe and his partner, Rowdy, a dachshund/basset mix, have become her family. Rowdy, fortunately, is in good health and he and Bebe get along great. To watch the two dogs playing together one would never suspect the seriousness of Bebe’s condition.
Bebe was adopted from a shelter in Golden about six years ago. When his intestinal problems were first discovered, he was given prescription medication and gas relief pills, but over the years, the problem worsened. He also had a slight cough, which didn’t seem like much of a problem, and he had really bad breath.
As it turned out the bad breath was caused by food that was sticking in the esophagus.
“Bebe is such a sweet and wonderful little dog,” Little said. “I didn’t know all these symptoms were pointing to a much more serious condition.”
Early in November he began showing signs of a worse problem. He was regurgitating his food and water for two days, prompting her to visit his veterinarian, Dr. Jerry Dorsam at Mountain Home Veterinary Clinic in Howard. Suspecting the problem, Dorsam did X-rays and a scope and discovered megaesophagus.
“Megaesophagus isn’t a very common condition,” Dorsam said. “I’ve been in practice 40 years and I have seen it before. It can be congenital, acquired and sometimes caused by a disease called myasthenia gravis, but that isn’t very common and we tested Bebe for that.
“Mostly it’s a management issue. You need to make sure the dog doesn’t regurgitate, which could cause aspiration pneumonia. The Bailey’s Chair helps cut down on regurgitation. This is probably the saving thing for these patients.”
Viagra is also used to reduce or lower the lower esophageal sphincter tone and helps food pass more easily into the stomach. Viagra is the trade name. Sildenafil is the generic name. This is a new application in veterinary medicine and in tests with a placebo and sildenafil, sildenafil was shown to be effective for megaesophagus.
“No one I talked to had heard of megaesophagus,” Little said. “I enlisted the help of friends Karen Van Note and Vince Phillips, who are dog parents of four dachshunds. They searched the internet and found a lot of information along with other pet owners who had this problem. That was very helpful because we could not find a support group in Salida or Chaffee County. On the internet we found help from people all over the world.”
A dog with megaesophagus must always sit in the upright position to eat. Before Little learned about Bailey’s Chair she had to hold Bebe upright to feed him and then hold him for another 20 minutes waiting for the food or water to go down. It was very time consuming, but Bebe was worth it.
“When the chair arrived my friend Vince Phillips put it together. At first Bebe wasn’t in love with the chair, but the attached food dish helped work that out.”
Bebe is doing well now with a special powdered dog food that is very soft, mixed with coconut milk, oats, sweet potatoes, molasses and organic herbs and gooey peanut butter, all of which has to be swallowed and not chewed.
“He’s in good hands now with Dr. Dorsam and also Dr. Laura Deloatch, a veterinary acupuncturist at Anupa Wellness,” Little said. “Megaesophagus is a dangerous condition that needs to be constantly monitored. There is no cure, but it can be managed with a lot of patience, proper care and lifestyle changes.”
Deloatch said, “Acupuncture improves motility and function of the esophagus and also helps to improve other bodily functions in addition to helping calm Bebe and make him happier. It especially helped when he first got his chair and was unfamiliar with that.”
Little’s love for Bebe makes all this attention OK. Bebe is still having a good life and loves to visit his friends at Ace Hardware, Cellar Wine and Spirits, The Mixing Bowl and Dragonfly Gifts.
“I especially want to thank all those who have helped Bebe and me with this problem,” Little said, “and I wish a happy Valentine’s Day to everyone who, like me, really loves their pets.”
