U.S. equities ended up Friday.
The energy, financials and utilities sectors led the broader market, while the technology and health care sectors lagged
U.S. equities rose today as concerns of rising U.S. coronavirus cases were offset by optimism around a possible vaccine.
Gilead announced its remdesiver coronavirus treatment reduces risk of death in severely sick patients.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 1 percent, for the week.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1.70 to $1,802.10, and crude oil prices fell $.89 to $40.51 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.64 percent.
