Salida residents denied the Salida Bottling Company Project Tuesday, voting 1,570, or 55.48 percent against 2D, and 1,260, or 44.52 percent, in favor, as of 9:30 p.m.
“I’m disappointed but respect the will of the people,” Mayor Dan Shore said. “A lot of work went into it, but unfortunately, we live in a democracy and must respect the will of the people. I do have to wonder if future developers will not want to use planned developments.”
