The 11th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee and Colorado Judicial Institute will sponsor a virtual legal resource day Oct. 29.
The event will be free and available to the public, and all sessions will be virtual by Webex.
Clinics will be run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
9 a.m. – “Criminal Record Sealing for Adults” by Jen Cuesta of Colorado Legal Services.
10 a.m. – “Getting Custody: Parents and Non-Parents” by Chris McLane of Family Law Center of the Rockies.
11 a.m. – “Evictions: Landlord & Tenant Overview” by Carolin Topelson and Colorado Legal Services.
1 p.m. – “Land Use and Other County Regulations – Your Rights and Responsibilities” by Daniel Tom, assistant Chaffee County attorney.
2 p.m. – “Simple Estate Planning” by Jeanna Baitlon of Colorado Legal Services.
Registration is required for all clinics by noon Thursday.
To register or for more information, call Becky Casey at 719-204-2222.
At the same time “Ask-an-attorney” sessions of 15 minutes each will also be available.
The free private consultations with an attorney are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
An appointment is required and may be made at 719-539-2561, extension 30434 no later than Monday.
Registration is necessary to allow time to check for conflicts of interest prior to the appointment.
The attorney is not obligated to take a case nor represent the person in a case but can talk about general legal information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.