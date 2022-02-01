Equities traded higher on Wednesday, with the technology sector leading the rebound over the last few days.
An upbeat earnings announcement from Alphabet (Google) after the bell yesterday added some support to sentiment today.
It was a bit quieter in the bond market, with 10-year Treasury yields hovering just below the 1.80 percent mark.
After the big jump in January, interest rates have treaded water in the last few days, as markets have digested expectations for a more hawkish Fed.
Incoming readings on inflation and economic activity will set the tone over the coming months.
We think the markets could remain a bit skittish in the near term as investors await the Fed’s response beyond the first rate hike, which is most likely to come in March.
The ADP Private Payrolls report out Wednesday morning showed a 301,000 decline in the private-sector jobs in January, the first monthly drop in more than a year.
This is not completely surprising, as disruptions from Omicron are widespread and anticipated.
The bulk of the decline (154,000) was in the leisure and hospitality sector, highlighting the impact the variant has had on travel and entertainment activity.
We suspect this portends a weak employment report on Friday when the official BLS nonfarm payroll figures are released; however, we think the market will at least partially look past a bad January report given Omicron cases have begun to decline and a rebound in job growth is likely in the coming months.
Nevertheless, weakness in the labor market at the same time that inflation remains high will be a source of anxiety for the markets, as the Fed attempts to quell inflation pressures without undermining the economic expansion.
Equities have staged a 5 percent rebound since late last week, as quarterly earnings announcements have taken some of the spotlight from Fed rate-hike concerns.
Earnings results from a host of S&P 500 companies, including bellwethers Amazon and Facebook, continue over the balance of the week.
We think upper single-digit profit growth for the S&P 500 will still materialize this year, offering solid support for stock prices.
That said, this could take some time to play out with markets more focused on the Fed pivot and still-high inflation in the coming months, while clearing supply chains and a rebound in the gross domestic product growth should serve as a positive catalyst in the second half of the year.
