Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be sunny today with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. Tonight there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. It will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent. High will be 91, low around 57.
Saturday will be sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. North northwest wind 5-10 mph will become south 10-15 mph after noon.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Breezy with an east wind 15-20 mph becoming north 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 88, low around 55.
Sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a north wind 10-15 mph. High will be 92, low around 56.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a northwest wind 15-20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 87, low around 51.
It will be sunny Saturday with a light variable wind becoming northwest 15-20 mph after noon. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a northwest wind 15-20 mph becoming 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 85, low 48.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Mostly clear Sunday night with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 89, low around 51.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny on Monarch Pass today with a breezy, west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, winds gusting up to 30 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear with a breezy west wind 15-20 mph becoming east northeast 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 67, low around 42.
Sunny Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Breezy, northeast wind 5-10 mph will become west 15-20 mph after noon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High will be 65, low around 42.
Sunday will be sunny with mostly clear skies in the evening. High will be near 69, low around 45.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be sunny and breezy today with a northwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. High will be 80, low around 51.
Saturday will be sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest 15-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Wind could gust as high as 35 mph. High will be 78, low around 50.
It will be sunny Sunday with a northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph. HIgh will be 80, low around 52.
