Not a cult, not a curse, but rhythm and art – that’s what the Salida Mud People are all about.
A parade of mud-caked individuals wearing masks and playing miscellaneous natural percussion instruments danced up F Street around noon on Saturday as part of Salida ArtWalk.
An ArtWalk tradition for many years, the Mud People are a group who design their own costumes from things found in nature. They acquire their mud by mixing dirt with river water.
Curtis Killorn, one of the founders of the project, rejoined the tribe this year after an absence last year due to a broken costume, he said.
Many people misunderstand the Mud People, Killorn said. “We all come from the earth, we know we go to the earth,” he said. “All we respond to is rhythm. The ability to see beauty and to see one another is what the mud people represent,” he said. “So, we’re not evil.”
