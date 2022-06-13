Storm impacts June 1 snowpack

Snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin was reported to be normal, at 100 percent of median, as of June 1, largely due to the impact of snowstorms toward the end of May.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported precipitation for May in the Arkansas River Basin was 135 percent of median, which brought water-year-to-date precipitation to 92 percent of median in the basin.
Reservoir storage for the Arkansas Basin at the end of May was 80 percent of median compared to 88 percent last year.
While water-year-to-date precipitation for the state is near median and monthly precipitation for May was above median, runoff is expected to be of shorter duration and less than anticipated due to rapid snowmelt, warmer weather and drought conditions.
The current June to July streamflow forecast predicts 79 percent of median on the Arkansas River at Salida.
With the exception of the Arkansas Basin, Southern Colorado continued receiving substantially less precipitation than mountains in the northern half of the state for a second month in a row.
The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, San Juan Basin is at 19 percent of median, the Gunnison Basin at 48 percent and the upper Rio Grande Basin at 62 percent.
NRCS reported as of June 1, 50 percent of all SNOTEL stations across Colorado have melted out with a majority of those in the southern mountains.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map for Colorado shows slight improvements for small areas that received above-normal precipitation last month.
Current data shows Chaffee County to be abnormally dry in the eastern portion of the county with moderate drought conditions for the western, northern and southern sections.
Severe drought conditions exist for extreme southern Chaffee County bordering Saguache County.
