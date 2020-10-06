Chaffee County commissioners will discuss, and possibly update, their plans for the venue and public comment issues for the Nestlé Waters 1041 public hearing when they convene as the county 1041 authority during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
During their Sept. 8 meet the commissioners voted to schedule the public hearing meetings for 5 p.m Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, where they could follow COVID-19 public health guidelines.
In other business, commissioners will consider amendments to the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Chaffee County multi-jurisdictional housing authority.
The county approved the IGA at their Sept. 13 meeting, and Salida and Buena Vista also approved it, but the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Sept. 26 not to approve the IGA.
There is a scheduled a public hearing, continued from Sept. 15, to consider the preliminary plan and final plat for the North Fork Ranches major subdivision.
The plan is to subdivide 149.93 acres into 17 lots, minimum of 5 acres, at 15350 Granite Parkway in Maysville.
Other items of consideration on the agenda include:
• A Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) application for the Valley View School Rehabilitation.
• Hiring Wood Engineering for $40,960 to review and update the county mitigation plan.
• Hiring EasTex Towers for $54,683 to construct and install a beacon tower with electricity at Salida Airport at Harrett Alexander Field.
• A service contract between Tom Fox and the county detention center for inmate mental health counseling.
• A proclamation for National 4-H Week Oct. 4-10.
• The appointment of Patti Arthur to the Airport Advisory Board to fulfil the term of Bob Christiansen.
• Appointment to the county board of adjustment to fulfil the term of Dick Isenberger.
• A final resolution for the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat.
