The Salida School District Board of Education announced Wednesday it has initiated a process to review new charges brought against SHS Principal Talmage Trujillo.
While that review is in progress Trujillo will be on paid administrative leave, in accordance with contractual and statutory requirements.
Since Trujillo was placed on leave following the most recent charge, Salida School District director of academic affairs, Jackie Crabtree, has been acting principal at Salida High School.
Trujillo faces a class 6 felony charge of tampering with physical evidence brought against him when he completed a factory reset of his cell phone upon being presented with a warrant to turn the phone over to Salida Police.
That action may have erased potential evidence in another case against Trujillo concerning a Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School.
The misdemeanor charges in that case include harboring a minor, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and official misconduct.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. Friday in a special board meeting at the District’s Administrative Office, 627 Oak Street on Friday in closed executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters concerning Principal Trujillo and conferring with the district’s legal counsel.
Information is being collected to help the board have as much insight as possible to have an informed conversation and determine next steps, a board press release stated.
The comment from the board also stated, “Teachers and staff continue to show up each day to focus on students and their needs.
“We are a small and tight-knit community which will have students and families potentially impacted by these events and how we as a school and community respond.
“We ask that all parties are thoughtful in their responses and civil discourse remains appropriate in discussing the situation.
“We want to remind everyone that Principal Trujillo has not been convicted of any charges at this time.
“Staff have noted the importance of coming together as a community to take care of our kids.
“Safety is always a top priority for the district and students should always feel safe on school property.”
