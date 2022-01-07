by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
A building at Fourth and H streets was demolished Dec. 8 as part of a real estate sale requirement.
Salida Pavement Maintenance Services handled the demolition, and owner Chuck Murphy said it was formerly Cut No Slak Construction’s building.
Bonnie McDonald said she owned the building for the past eight years after buying it from Cut No Slak, originally intending it to be used for transitional housing. It was not needed, so she sold the building to Danny Stotler. McDonald said, “He’s a really good developer,” and demolition of the building was required as part of the sale.
“We don’t have a ton of plans” for the property, Stotler said. “Quite frankly, we’re just kind of sitting on it.” The location is zoned C2, so it can be used as a residential, multifamily, commercial or retail building.
“We haven’t really done the analysis as to what will be the most economical,” he said. “We just know it’d be a good location.”
Stotler said the lot will be empty for the foreseeable future.
