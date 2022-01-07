The Salida Public Works Department reported that it is performing fire hydrant flushing in connection with construction of a water main, which could cause discoloration of water.
Hydrant flushing is occurring primarily between F and K streets and is expected to be completed today, according to a press release.
Public works staff has tested the water quality to assure that it is safe to drink.
The department advises residents to run their water for awhile to clear the line if water is discolored and noted that lines can be flushed more efficiently by turning on an outside spigot.
For questions, call public works at 719-539-6257.
