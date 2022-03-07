The City of Salida has created a new community survey for residents to share their feedback about city operations and services.
Beginning March 2 some residents began receiving a text message alert with a link to complete the survey online, a city press release stated. Anyone else who is interested in taking the survey may do so by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SALIDA_LIVE or picking up a hard copy from City Hall, 448 E. First St., Suite 112.
Deadline to complete the survey is March 20.
The survey will take about 10-15 minutes to complete, and answers will be kept confidential.
Survey questions include:
• Your opinions about the direction of the city.
• Your top issues, priorities or problems affecting the city.
• Budget priorities.
• Satisfaction with city departments, programs and services.
• Growth management and affordable housing.
• Transportation.
City officials said the feedback will help guide the city’s long-term and strategic planning decisions.
For questions about the survey, contact Miriam Luna Gonzalez in the city administrator’s office at 719-530-2628 or email miriam.lunagonzalez@cityofsalida.com.
A third-party research firm has been working with city staff to determine the survey questions and will help administer the survey. Results will be shared with city council, staff and the community in late April.
