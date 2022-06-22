Salida Hospital District Board of Directors heard a presentation on the credentialing process for medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center from medical staff coordinator Kendra Black at their Tuesday meeting.
Black walked the board through the process of assessing and confirming the qualifications of providers.
Another process, privileges, denotes which services a provider is allowed to perform at the hospital based on their qualifications and the hospital’s procedures.
The hospital is currently going through a reappointment process, which happens every two years, where everyone on staff is reverified.
Director of fiscal services Lesley Fagerberg presented the financial report to the board.
She said the hospital was in general doing well on the revenue side, ending up the month on May 1.5 million above budget with $48,696,303 in total operating revenues.
Operating expenses were also above budget, however, which brought the increase in net position for the month to $3,121,827, under the projected budget of $3,724,659.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said the hospital continues to have trouble recruiting and is constantly looking at opportunities to find new employees.
Allison Gergley presented the annual Critical Access Hospital Evaluation and the Environment of Care Report for 2021.
A change in policy with respect to extended billing for patients while waiting for insurance from six months to 12 months as a policy to be used in patient financial services was approved.
