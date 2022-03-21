The Buena Vista school board at its March 14 meeting approved salary increases and increased health benefits for school staff.
Step and base salary will increase for an average of 6.6 percent for all staff following a unanimous vote.
Staff will also be given high-level health benefits, which will allow them to retain a larger portion of their salary.
In other business former board member Ken McMurry proposed changing the Industrial Arts Building to the Bennetts-Scheidt Industrial Arts Building to honor industrial arts teachers Kurt Schiedt and Corbin Bennetts, both of whom have a long history with the community.
Board members agreed the name would be fitting for the building and a great way to honor both men. Permission to use their names would have to first be obtained as well as materials and labor to create the sign.
Other names brought to the attention of the board were names for the baseball field and a new name for the middle school/high school cafetorium.
The Demon Diamond was suggested for the high school baseball field, which would fit with the school’s longtime mascot and shorten a complicated long name.
The cafetorium was suggested to be named McGinnis Hall. Board members agreed that names should be given or renamed to better unify the school and community around the district brand.
Names were to be discussed at the next board meeting.
Complaints and grievances about instructional and reading material in the classroom must now be submitted via a KEC-E form.
“It outlines should a citizen have a concern or complaint about instructional materials. KEC-E provides the form the citizen should use to present the complaint,” District Superintendent Lisa Yates said.
The main complaints in general described by the document include ideology, religion and profanity. Should the complaint be about a piece of reading material, certain steps will be taken by the school board to review the complaint as described in the policy.
Board members said they were hesitant at first to include the form, saying they had never received complaints about material before but saw the risk in not having it should a case appear.
The review of materials was unanimously approved.
Tomi Shake and Dr. Thomas White of the Buena Vista Boosters approached the board with the intent of forming a track and field committee.
The committee will look into raising money to renovate the track around the football field to bring it up to standards with CHSAA.
Estimates for renovation of the track would take up to three or four months. Renovations will allow for a safer protective surface for athletes to run on, reducing risk of athletic injury.
Unofficially approved, the group will begin looking into efforts to raise the money.
