Ark-Valley Humane Society announced it has received a $1,500 Petfinder Foundation 2023 Kia Pet Adoption Grant.
As part of the grant, the Humane Society announced in a press release a special promotion to encourage pet adoption. Starting Saturday, AVHS will offer 50 percent off all pet adoption fees while supplies last.
This initiative applies to all adoptable pets. AVHS officials said they hope this significant reduction in adoption fees will make it even easier for potential adopters to find their perfect match.
“We are grateful to the Petfinder Foundation and Kia for selecting us as a grant recipient." AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said. “This grant will greatly support our efforts to promote pet adoption and provide a second chance to shelter animals. We encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity to bring home a new furry family member while supporting our mission.”
Adoptable animals can be viewed at ark-valley.org, or call 719-395-2737 or visit the shelter at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista, which is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and given age-appropriate vaccinations before going home.
