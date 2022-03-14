An intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista regarding the Colorado Source Water Protection Area will be a topic of discussion at a work session today for Chaffee County Commissioners.
The board will begin their session meeting as the Landfill Committee to hear a report on the Chaffee County Landfill.
Sitting as the County Board of Social Services they will hear a report from Department of Human Services.
As the County Board of Health the commissioners will hear a report from Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom.
Reconvening as the board of county commissioners, they will hear a report by Department of Road and Bridge director Mark Stacy followed by a discussion of the Colorado Department of Transportation request for a statement of legal sufficiency for Cottonwood Pass Road.
The commissioners will discuss the Standtec contract change order.
Emergency Medical Services manager Josh Hadley will present the EMS report.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Hadley and Chaffee County attorney Miles Cottom will discuss upcoming special events.
Spezze will also discuss the Records Management System for Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.
A contract with Solvista Health for mental health services at the Chaffee County Detention Center.
At 1:35 p.m. there will be a land management agencies stakeholder meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually. To participate in the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
