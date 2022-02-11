The Salida school board approved the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year Tuesday.
The approved calendar was a traditional model, similar to previous years. A nontraditional calendar was also considered.
Board members said they may revisit a nontraditional calendar model in the future.
Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo presented information about several aspects of programming and scheduling at the school.
Among the topics covered were club time during school hours, which has been held in lieu of some advisory time.
Trujillo said the response from students has been good.
Other topics included block scheduling instituted last year and graduation credit disparities among those taking college courses.
Trujillo said although a formula to translate college credit to graduation credit works in most cases, there are cases in which a student is taking a full college load in hope of obtaining a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. In some of those cases a different formula must be used to award ample credit.
Block scheduling at SHS has proven popular with many students and teachers, Trujillo said.
Scheduling, credits and graduation requirements are elements being addressed in strategic planning at the high school.
Cindy Ward and Jackie Webb of Onward Education, a consulting firm hired to work on the strategic plan, also gave the board an update on progress of the process.
The board was presented with a capital wish list for the coming year.
Among items requested are new maintenance vehicles to replace old vehicles, radios on buses, new synthetic turf for the SHS football field and a new school bus.
Transportation Department Director Evalyn Parks said a new bus is needed to address an increase in student population in the Poncha Springs area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.