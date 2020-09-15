The Salida boys golf team has had to putt on plenty of tough greens this season, but the Pueblo Country Club’s provided even more of a challenge for the golfers.
“I think these were by far the toughest greens we played on all year,” said SHS head coach Mike Coscarella, pointing to their undulations and slopes.
The coach said the Spartans were walking around the course disappointed in the second of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments Monday, but when they saw the final results and how much the other golfers also struggled, they actually placed better than they thought.
“We talked about that’s why you continue to grind,” the coach said. “If the boys would have maintained some mental discipline, who knows what would have happened.”
The Spartans ended up finishing just inside the top half in the team race, placing fifth out of the 10 squads with a 286.
Sophomore Aiden Hadley continued to lead Salida and is now in a good position to score all league honors on Thursday. Hadley caught fire at the end his round, only shooting a plus-four on the final nine holes to finish sixth out of 41 golfers with an 85.
“Aiden continues to impress, especially for a sophomore,” Coscarella said.
Eric O’Connor also finished the day stronger than he started and ended up shooting a 98 to place fifth.
“He’s always just solid,” Coscarella said. “He takes a leading role with his disposition.”
Brandon Pursell and Ben Clayton, meanwhile, both shot a 103 to tie for 19th place.
“When you shoot a 103 and place 19th, you know the greens were tough,” Coscarella said.
St. Mary’s had its top three golfers all place in the top-five to win the team title by 26 strokes with a 238.
Lamar took second with a 264, followed by Buena Vista (279), host Manitou Springs (284), Salida, La Junta (288), Colorado Springs Christian (330), Dolores Huerta (348), James Irwin (368) and Florence (370).
Primero’s Lance Peters shot a 76 to win the individual title.
Cole Reavis (88), Chandler Smethers (89), Quinn Phillips (102) and Max Johnson (104) competed for Buena Vista.
The Spartans will play in the final Tri-Peaks tournament Thursday at the Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City. The top-15 individuals from the three combined tournaments will score all-league honors.
“Aiden is on pace; if he can continue doing what he’s doing, he’s definitely in there,” the coach said. “Ben still has a chance. And Eric too. You never know what will happen.”
Salida’s junior varsity will also get to play Wednesday in Buena Vista.
“We have four boys who haven’t been able to play much,” Coscarella said. “We’ll take them to Buena Vista to get some experience.”
After this week, the postseason will begin. Salida will try to qualify for the state championships at the regional tournament Monday in Carbondale. State will be held Oct. 5-6 at Gunnison’s Dos Rios golf course. “Individually, all these kids’ goal is to go to state,” Coscarella said. “If they put it together, all four can go to state.”
