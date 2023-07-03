Chaffee County Public Health is seeking volunteers for the 2023 Embracing Aging Expo, scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
About 20 more volunteers are needed to help before, during and after the event, plus several additional table partners to host informational booths the day of the event, a press release stated.
The expo is hosted by Age Strong Chaffee, a coalition of community agencies and members dedicated to the health, wellness and happiness of local older adults. The event aims to offer social connection, engaging activities and educational resources geared toward the needs of our aging population. This year’s theme is “Adventures in Aging.”
The expo is one of several programs initiated by Chaffee County Public Health’s Aging Well program. Other educational and social activities throughout the county include Yoga for Grown-Ups, Game Day, Ark Valley Helping Hands and Chaffee Home Share.
While the expo is not a fundraiser, organizers said they hope businesses and agencies will have multiple opportunities to support the expo and make the day special for attendees and participants.
“Volunteering is a special, meaningful way to give back to our community. We have all kinds of volunteer opportunities available to ensure that this year’s Embracing Aging Expo is a huge success”, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said.
To find out how to contribute, contact Molly Bischoff, Aging Well coordinator, at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
