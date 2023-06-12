Johnson’s art hangs at state capital

Art by Salidan Beth Johnston will make the Colorado State Capitol home for the next five months as part of the Colorado Art Science Environment Fellows’ art exhibition, “Coloradans and Our Shared Environment in Times of Challenge and Change.”
Fellows are artists from throughout Colorado and University of Colorado Boulder scientists, who paired their skill sets, along with input from community members, to shed light on the environmental concerns of Colorado communities, a press release stated.
Their goals include amplifying local voices, increasing knowledge and understanding and catalyzing discussion and shared problem-solving.
“The Capitol is a natural fit for our exhibition’s first show. Not only will many people have access to the art, but symbolically, the location represents Coloradans coming together to address our common issues and opportunities,” David Meens, director for outreach and engagement at CU Boulder, said in the release.
Johnston worked with CU scientists Kendi Davies and Laura Dee to create “Spruce Beetles: Symptom or Disease?” Their work explores the cascading impacts and underlying conditions of beetle kill on Monarch Pass.
“As a visual and material maker, I am attempting to take scientific facts, figures, questions and understanding and translate them into a visual and emotional form. A key question for me, throughout the process, was how to encourage people to care,” Johnston said.
“I believe that education, coupled with story and embodied experiences, helps activate care. Art is a way to display and experience an alternative form of knowing. It is not a replacement for science in any way, but perhaps, I hope, art can be a way to activate science in another way.”
Other featured Colorado locations and fellows include Grand Junction, Denver, Colorado Springs, Del Norte, San Luis Valley, Durango, Boulder County and Frisco.
Members of the public can view the artworks at the Capitol from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 16. A QR code on each display links to the exhibition’s website, providing visitors with a self-guided tour.
Communities around Colorado will host the exhibition once it leaves the Capitol. To view the current schedule or host the collection, visit Casefellows.buffscreate.net.
The Colorado Art Science Fellows is a program of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Office for Outreach and Engagement implemented in partnership with the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, Boulder County Arts Alliance and Colorado Creative Industries’ Creative Capitol program.
