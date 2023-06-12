Johnson’s art hangs at state capital

Salida artist Beth Johnston’s work, middle, hangs in the Colorado Capitol.

 

 Courtesy photo

Art by Salidan Beth Johnston will make the Colorado State Capitol home for the next five months as part of the Colorado Art Science Environment Fellows’ art exhibition, “Coloradans and Our Shared Environment in Times of Challenge and Change.”

Fellows are artists from throughout Colorado and University of Colorado Boulder scientists, who paired their skill sets, along with input from community members, to shed light on the environmental concerns of Colorado communities, a press release stated. 

