High Country Bank recently announced the promotions of Haley Elzinga to vice president of mortgage loans and Ron Fore to vice president of commercial loans.
Chief Operating Officer Niki Stotler said in a press release, “An important part of High Country Bank’s mission is to promote career growth and development of our employees. … Both Ron and Haley were a natural fit for these positions.”
Elzinga started working for High Country Bank as a teller in 2016 and served in several roles, most recently as a residential loan officer. She studied elementary education but said she found her passion in banking when she moved to Salida.
Elzinga serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.
Fore, a Salida High School graduate, earned his degree in business administration, finance and banking from Adams State University in Alamosa. He has been working in the banking industry since 2005 and has a background in credit, underwriting, portfolio management and customer service. Before his promotion, he was a commercial loan officer for the bank.
