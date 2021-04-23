Salida’s newest cop

Salida Police Department welcomed its newest and youngest recruit recently.
His name is Sarge, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd who is trained to sniff out controlled substances.
Officer Alec Coscarella will be his handler, trainer and roommate.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said Tuesday the department has been interested in adding a K9 program for years.
The search has been long for the right animal and the right time, but everything came together when Sarge became available in February.
Johnson said there has been a lot of community support and donations that helped the department with funding when some grants proved too restrictive.
The cost of adding Sarge to the department exceeded $17,000, more than $10,500 of which came from donations.
Sarge was bred in northern Colorado and probably began his training at about 2-3 months old, Coscarella said. He is trained for odor work for all controlled substances except marijuana.
His motivation for the work is toy driven. When he does his work, he gets his favorite toy.
Coscarella, who has been around dogs all his life, spent 7 weeks training with Sarge, learning how to work with him and pick up on his behaviors as well as learn how to care for him from grooming to first aid.
Like other law enforcement teams, Coscarella and Sarge will travel to Colorado Springs several times a month for further training.
A special dog needs a special transport, and one of the department’s SUVs has been re-outfitted especially as a K9 vehicle with safe space for Sarge to ride in the back.
Sarge’s health benefits are pretty good too. Dr. Ben Hill at Salida Veterinary Hospital will be Sarge’s vet for check-ups and emergency needs.
Sarge will primarily work with Salida Police Department; however, if another local agency requests Sarge’s assistance, Johnson said they will help if they can.
Apart from being a tool for the department, Sarge will serve another roll as unofficial department ambassador as he works around town, including large community events such as FIBArk.
When not focused on his work, the department wanted a dog that would be approachable.
Coscarella said he is looking forward to being out on the street with Sarge and interacting with the community with his new partner.
Coscarella said, as with any other dog, the public should ask before interacting with Sarge, but that like other dogs, the shepherd enjoys being petted.
“We are approachable,” he said.
One of the first opportunities for the community to meet Sarge will be the Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 15 at Vandaveer Ranch.
